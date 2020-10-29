ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

