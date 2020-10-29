OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myung Park sold 20,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $131,397.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,561.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,443 shares of company stock valued at $465,246 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 127.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.