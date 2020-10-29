OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OpGen by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

