Oppenheimer Raises Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $52.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,998. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 359.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.