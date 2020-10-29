Oppenheimer Upgrades Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Outperform

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $419.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

