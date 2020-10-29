Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $60.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.