Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.