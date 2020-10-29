Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $633,075.46

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $633,075.46 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000298 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

