Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $9.67 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

