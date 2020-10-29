Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.61.

NYSE OVV opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

