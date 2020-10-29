Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.11 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

