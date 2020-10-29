Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.98.

ORCC stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $527,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,484,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after buying an additional 1,202,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown University increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown University now owns 7,374,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,928,000 after buying an additional 160,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after buying an additional 2,098,825 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

