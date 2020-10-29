P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) versus CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) Financial Analysis

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% P.A.M. Transportation Services -2.36% 6.42% 1.74%

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.26 $8.48 million $0.61 22.43 P.A.M. Transportation Services $514.18 million 0.43 $7.90 million $3.99 9.60

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has higher revenue and earnings than P.A.M. Transportation Services. P.A.M. Transportation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and P.A.M. Transportation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.06%. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Volatility & Risk

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 2,130 trucks, which included 553 independent contractor trucks; and 7,081 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

