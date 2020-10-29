Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

In related news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

