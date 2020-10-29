Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 38.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.