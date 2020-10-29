PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,259,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 251,852 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,805,000 after acquiring an additional 631,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 722.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

