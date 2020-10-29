PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.91. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $166,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 43.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in PC Connection by 10.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

