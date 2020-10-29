Pearson (LON:PSON) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 535.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 529.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.