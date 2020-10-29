Penn Virginia’s (PVAC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PVAC stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

