Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

NYSE PAG opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

