Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,427.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 644,896 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,897,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 425,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

