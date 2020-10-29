Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Perrigo by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Perrigo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Perrigo by 3.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

