Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,183.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.