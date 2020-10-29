Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.