Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,064 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $77,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

PM opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

