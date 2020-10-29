Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

