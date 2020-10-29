Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $280,264. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Photronics by 36.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 98.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.