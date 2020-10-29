Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $331,242.49 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $217,809.27.

On Friday, September 11th, Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21.

PHR stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

