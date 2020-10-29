Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $74.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

