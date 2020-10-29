Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Pinterest to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,771,975 shares of company stock worth $181,738,690 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,114.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Portland Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 118.1% in the third quarter. Portland Ltd now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 41,836 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

