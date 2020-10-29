Piper Sandler Boosts WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $36.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

