Piper Sandler Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $140.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

VRNS opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

