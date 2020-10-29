Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aptinyx by 22.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aptinyx by 1,271.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

