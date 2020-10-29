Piper Sandler Raises Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target to $30.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $853.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

