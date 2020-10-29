Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of UBSI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

