Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

