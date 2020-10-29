Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

PLYM opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

