Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
PLYM opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.28.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
