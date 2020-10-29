PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.16-2.22 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

