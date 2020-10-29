Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

NYSE PII opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,316 shares of company stock worth $17,692,414. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,379.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after purchasing an additional 267,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

