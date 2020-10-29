Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,316 shares of company stock worth $17,692,414. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 263,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after buying an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 335.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

