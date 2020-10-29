Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.
Shares of PII opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 81.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
