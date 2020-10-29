Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

