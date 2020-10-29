POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of PKX opened at $46.75 on Monday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,172,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

