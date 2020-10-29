PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Announces Earnings Results

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. PPD updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $37.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other PPD news, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $53,864.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,112.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

