Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $733.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares bought 6,758,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 808,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

