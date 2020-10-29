Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

