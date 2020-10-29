Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFS stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $862.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

