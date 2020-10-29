PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
