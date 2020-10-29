Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

