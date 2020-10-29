Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $231.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $239.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

